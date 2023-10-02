Inova launches rebrand

Inova Health system, based in Fairfax, Va., is launching a rebranding initiative that will give the health system a new logo, as well as a new brand advertising campaign.

The new logo, which depicts two figures coming together, aims to represent how the health system is always by its patients' side, providing clinical excellence and compassionate care, according to an Oct. 2 news release Inova shared with Becker's.

The logo will begin to roll out to Inova's five hospitals between Oct. 2 and the end of the year, with its other sites in the region transitioning in 2024 and 2025, Tracey Schroeder, chief communications and external affairs officer of Inova told Becker's.

The rebrand comes as Stephen Jones, MD, Inova President and CEO, told Becker's that Inova's previous brand was becoming "stale."

"We're very proud of the foundation that we're built upon and our heritage," Dr. Jones told Becker's. "And we're at a point now where we're frankly a different organization and part of that is branding."

Dr. Jones said Inova's previous brand reflected an era of success, but a very different era.

"We are the only large health system in the country to get a five star rating on every one of our hospitals from the Leapfrog Group," he said. "We wanted our brand to reflect that excellence in care and to tell our patients 'we're there at your side.'"

In order to conduct the rebrand, Inova — which encompasses 22,000 team members — did research with its internal team and community partners, as well as patients and community providers to gauge their feelings on the health system's brand.

Ms. Schroeder and her team then used that information to inform the direction of Inova's rebrand.

"We have previewed [the logo] for internal team members because brand is a large part of the experience that we provide to our patients," Ms. Schroeder said. "And so they have to be part of that because they deliver our brand every day.That's why it was so important to us to bring them along on this prior to the launch."

Dr. Jones said the new brand is a part of a bigger piece of the puzzle — launching Inova into a brighter future of success.

"We're already building upon a great legacy, but this will help us launch into a future that we think is incredibly bright for Inova," he said.