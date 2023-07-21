California hospitals to rebrand

Three acute care hospitals — Modesto, Calif.-based Doctors Medical Center, Turlock, Calif.-based Emanuel Medical Center and Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.) — are rebranding under a new name, Central Valley Doctors Health System.

The move was made to create a "single, identifiable name and brand," according to a July 20 press release from Central Valley Doctors Health System.

"Unifying our resources under the Central Valley Doctors Health System brand gives us the opportunity to enhance care coordination and access to the specialized services we bring to the region among all of our facilities," said Jay Krishnaswamy, CEO of Doctors Medical Center. "With this new brand, our primary goal is to ensure continuity of care between our hospitals and affiliated entities for the patients we treat every day."

The new name will also be integrated into the health system's marketing campaign, "Better Together," and will be integrated in all facilities in the next coming weeks and months.

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare owns the three hospitals.