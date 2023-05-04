Massachusetts health system rebrands

Attleboro, Mass.-based Sturdy Memorial Hospital and its dozens of medical practices have rebranded as Sturdy Health.

"As we celebrate 110 years of providing exceptional care to our region, we are changing our name to Sturdy Health to tell our broader story," President and CEO Aimee Brewer said in a May 4 news release. "We want to highlight the full range of services we offer and our dedication to treating illness and preserving health within the communities we serve. We have evolved into a health system that cares for you during all ages and stages of life."

The system also includes an urgent care facility and 26 practices across southeastern Massachusetts. The flagship hospital will keep its name. Patients will begin to see signage and communications with the new brand in the coming months.