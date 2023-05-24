Washington hospital undergoes rebrand

Clarkston, Wash.-based Tri-State Memorial Hospital & Medical Campus is shortening its name to TriState Health, Big Country News reported May 23.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 19 for its new inpatient and dietary wing, the hospital announced the new name and a new logo.

"Our unveiling of our new name and logo is a public declaration in our brand promise, and it is a way to unify all of us at TriState Health," Rebecca Mann, director of marketing and communications of TriState Health, said at the ceremony.