Darlington, Wis.-based Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County will undergo a rebrand as it expands into a larger facility, WGLR reported April 7.

As part of the rebrand, Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County will get a new name and logo.

This comes as construction on Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County's new hospital and clinic is scheduled to open this summer.

The 81,000-square-foot addition is expected to be completed by spring 2025.