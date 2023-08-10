Health systems appointing new marketing chiefs

Here are three hospitals and health systems appointing new chief marketing officers to their teams, as reported by Becker's since June 20:
- Andrew Chang was named vice president and chief marketing officer of University of Chicago Medicine.
- Christine Woolsey was named senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.
- Pam Hopkins was named vice president of marketing of communications of Minot, N.D.-based Trinity Health.