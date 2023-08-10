Health systems appointing new marketing chiefs

Here are three hospitals and health systems appointing new chief marketing officers to their teams, as reported by Becker's since June 20:

Andrew Chang was named vice president and chief marketing officer of University of Chicago Medicine.



Christine Woolsey was named senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.



Pam Hopkins was named vice president of marketing of communications of Minot, N.D.-based Trinity Health.