5 unconventional approaches to COVID-19 vaccine promotion

The number of people in the U.S. getting newly vaccinated against COVID-19 each day is at the lowest it's been since the CDC began tracking the data in January — but only 55.5 percent of the country's population is fully vaccinated.

Researchers, healthcare professionals, city officials and marketing specialists have been strategizing different ways to sway vaccine-hesitant Americans. Below are five of their efforts, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.