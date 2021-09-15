5 hospitals that renamed facilities after multimillion-dollar donations

A growing number of hospitals and health systems have received lofty financial gifts to accelerate innovation, build new facilities or enhance existing properties this year.

Here are five hospitals and health systems that received multimillion-dollar donations so far in 2021 and renamed the facilities in honor of the donations.

1. UMass Medical School said it will be renamed the UMass Chan Medical School to honor a record-breaking $175 million donation from the Morningside Foundation, the Worcester, Mass.-based university said Sept. 7.

2. After receiving a $20 million gift, Boston Children's Hospital on Sept. 14 said it will rename its combined cardiovascular programs the Benderson Family Heart Center at Boston Children's Hospital. The newly renamed Heart Center will be consolidated into one building spanning more than five floors when a clinical tower opens in summer 2022.

3. In August, Summa Health received a record-breaking $15 million donation from retired physician Gary Williams, MD, and his wife, Pamela Williams. To honor the gift, the Akron, Ohio-based health system renamed its $220 million, seven-story tower that opened in 2019.

4. University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City received a $110 million donation in June from the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation and the Nora Eccles Treadwell Foundation. The university said it will rename the medical school the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah in recognition of the gift.

5. Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare received a donation from Denis Ellmer, president and CEO of Priority Automotive and Toyota USA, in April. The hospital plans to build an expanded cancer facility, which it will rename the Priority Toyota Cancer Center, to honor the gift.

