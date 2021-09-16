Massachusetts nursing school gets record-breaking $21.5M donation

The University of Massachusetts Amherst said Sept. 16 it received the largest gift in its history: $21.5 million to support its nursing school.

The donation, from the Elaine Nicpon Marieb Charitable Foundation, will help support the university's nursing engineering center and help fund new student scholarships. The gift also will create an endowed professorship and seek to advance research initiatives at the nursing school.

In honor of the gift, the nursing school will be renamed Elaine Marieb College of Nursing. The late Elaine Nicpon Marieb, PhD, was a UMass Amherst nursing alumna and bestselling author.

Dr. Marieb previously gifted $2 million to the school for scholarships.

"We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary gift from the Elaine Nicpon Marieb Charitable Foundation," said UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy, PhD. "This gift is an endorsement of the vital role that our College of Nursing plays in preparing nurses for leadership in healthcare."