Boston Children's gets $20M gift to support pediatric heart disease research

Boston Children's Hospital received a $20 million gift to advance pediatric heart disease research and treatment, the organization said Sept. 14.

The gift, from the Benderson Family Foundation, will establish two endowed chairs at Boston Children's Heart Center and will support basic, translational and clinical research.

"The generosity of the Benderson Family Foundation will empower our researchers, clinicians, nurses and all who are involved in the Heart Center to further advance and improve care for pediatric cardiovascular patients and to create the next evolution of that care," said Kevin Churchwell, MD, president and CEO of Boston Children's. "This gift is profoundly important to the future of children's heart health, and we are extraordinarily grateful."



In recognition of the gift, the hospital will rename its combined cardiovascular programs the Benderson Family Heart Center at Boston Children's Hospital.



Boston Children's newly renamed Heart Center will be consolidated into one building spanning more than five floors when a clinical tower opens in summer 2022.