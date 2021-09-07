UMass Medical School renamed after record $175M donation

UMass Medical School will be renamed to honor a record-breaking $175 million donation, the Worcester, Mass.-based university said Sept. 7.

The gift was from the Morningside Foundation, a nonprofit founded by the Chan family of investors, entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

In honor of the gift, which comes as the school celebrates its 50th year, UMass Medical School will be renamed UMass Chan Medical School. Its three graduate schools also will be renamed to T.H. Chan School of Medicine, the Tan Chingfen Graduate School of Nursing and the Morningside Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

"This gift is a powerful statement about the stature—and the potential—of our medical school, a very special place," UMass Medical School Chancellor Michael Collins, MD, said in a news release. "The confidence this historic gift conveys about our medical school is breathtaking, permitting us to recruit renowned and innovative faculty, conduct more breakthrough biomedical research, offer financial support to highly qualified and diverse students; and be ever more expansive in fulfilling our public service mission."



Read more here.