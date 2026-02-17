Marshfield Clinic to open 13th hospital March 1

Marshfield Medical Center-Wisconsin Rapids Campus will open to patients March 1.

The campus includes the soon-to-open hospital and Marshfield Clinic Wisconsin Rapids Center, according to a Feb. 16 health system news release.

The hospital will include inpatient beds, an emergency department, exam and procedure rooms, radiological services that include general x-ray, computed tomography and ultrasound, and on-site laboratory testing.

Wisconsin Rapids Center currently offers urgent care, which will be combined with the emergency department. The center also offers cardiology, family medicine, optometry, cancer care, pediatrics, physical therapy, podiatry and nephrology, as well as outreach services in other specialty areas, lab, X-ray and optical services.

It will be the 13th hospital within Marshfield Clinic, which is part of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health. Marshfield Clinic joined Sanford Health in January 2025 and recently unveiled a new brand identity to mark the one-year anniversary.

The integrated system includes 58 hospitals and 289 clinic locations.