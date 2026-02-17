MUSC board green-lights $1.1B cancer hospital

The Medical University of South Carolina board of trustees has advanced plans to build a new cancer hospital in Charleston.

At its February meeting, the board reviewed the estimated cost and design process for the hospital, according to a Feb. 13 news release from the academic health system.

The hospital will anchor a hub-and-spoke model aimed at centralizing the system’s inpatient and outpatient oncology services.

MUSC said the estimated cost of the new cancer hospital is $1.115 billion, including approximately $885 million for construction and $230 million for equipment and furnishings. The estimate is based on the project scope as of Jan. 26, 2026, and the budget is expected to come before the board for formal approval at a future meeting.

To enhance efficiency and the patient journey, MUSC is evaluating emerging technologies and experience-focused systems, including digital navigation and wayfinding tools, interactive touchpoints, robotics and fully integrated digital systems.

The system said it will also include dedicated spaces for scientific collaboration, clinical investigation and training, reinforcing MUSC’s National Cancer Institute-aligned mission and expanding access to clinical trials statewide.

The board first approved the cancer hospital in April, alongside plans to build a new ASC and medical office building in Charleston. The outpatient facility is expected to open by 2028, while the cancer hospital is slated for completion by 2030.

MUSC also said Feb. 13 that it will establish an AI Center for Health Innovation and Informatics to coordinate and accelerate the responsible use of artificial intelligence across healthcare, research, education and operations. The center will serve faculty, clinicians, trainees, researchers, staff and external collaborators.

“The center represents a long-term strategic investment to ensure AI is deployed safely, efficiently and at scale to advance patient care and scientific discovery,” Marylyn Ritchie, PhD, chief AI officer for MUSC, said in the release. “The center will lead MUSC’s AI strategy, governance, innovation incubation and workforce development while partnering closely with various departments across the enterprise.”

Initial build-out is expected from March through June 2026, with full operations beginning in fiscal 2027.

MUSC is South Carolina’s only comprehensive academic health system. Each year, it educates nearly 3,500 students in six colleges and trains approximately 1,050 residents and fellows.