Saint Alphonsus to double size of hospital 

Boise, Idaho-based Saint Alphonsus Health System plans to more than double the size of its Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Nampa (Idaho) Hospital and build an 80,000-square-foot medical complex.

Saint Alphonsus Health System is a member of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. Becker’s has reached out to the health system regarding the expansion cost and will update this story should more information become available.

The expansion will add around 254,000 square feet to the hospital, including a seven-story tower and a two-story vertical expansion, according to a Feb. 16 news release. It will also add 64 medical-surgical and intensive care unit beds and shell space for growth.

The ambulatory medical office building will comprise family medicine, pediatrics, urgent care, cardiology, musculoskeletal and orthopedic urgent care, surgical specialties, women’s services, outpatient rehabilitation, an outpatient lab and imaging.

Saint Alphonsus is expected to break ground on the hospital expansion in June and complete it in fall 2028.