Northwestern hospital doubles capacity with $389M expansion

Northwestern Medicine Catherine Gratz Griffin Lake Forest (Ill.) Hospital opened its $389 million patient pavilions.

The two new pavilions add approximately 290,000 square feet of space and nearly double the hospital’s capacity with the addition of 96 medical-surgical beds and 18 observation beds, according to a Feb. 17 system news release.

The investment also expanded and renovated the hospital’s emergency department, and added diagnostic imaging capacity, such as X-ray, CT and ultrasound.

Next, the facility will be opening a cardiac surgery program by early 2027, which will enable patients to receive advanced cardiovascular care at the campus.