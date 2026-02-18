HCA opens 2nd freestanding ER in Florida county

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare opened HCA Florida St. Augustine Emergency on Feb. 18, further expanding its Florida freestanding emergency department footprint.

The 10,860-square-foot facility is the second freestanding ER in St. Johns County opened by Jacksonville-based HCA Florida Memorial Hospital. The first is HCA Florida Julington Creek Emergency room, according to a Feb. 18 news release shared with Becker’s.

The new facility cost $18.5 million, which includes the April 2023 property purchase for $3.7 million and a $14.8 million construction. It comprises emergency care services, 10 private rooms, a trauma bay and minimally invasive diagnostics like CT scan, ultrasound and X-ray.