U of Utah med school gets $110M donation

University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City received a $110 million donation to advance research and patient care.

The donation, which the university called a "landmark gift," is from the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation and the Nora Eccles Treadwell Foundation.

The university said $30 million will support construction of a new medical school building, $40 million will be dedicated to heart disease research, and $40 million will be placed in an endowment for student scholarships, faculty recruitment and medical education programs.

University of Utah said it will rename the medical school the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah in recognition of the gift.

"This is a defining moment for the School of Medicine at the University of Utah," Michael Good, MD, interim president of University of Utah and CEO of University of Utah Health, said in a June 9 news release. "The opportunity before us now is to achieve preeminence — in our people, programs, and facilities. We are confident this gift will bring better health for the people of Utah and beyond by preparing the highest-caliber medical students for the challenges of the future. We also believe it will lead to path-breaking research that will improve care, extend life expectancy and function, restore health, and enhance quality of life."