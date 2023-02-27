Yale New Haven selects new digital medication management platform

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is partnering with RxLightning, a company that digitizes the specialty medication enrollment process, to accelerate the process of specialty medication prescription.

According to a Feb. 27 RxLightning news release, its technology automates the specialty medication prescription process, allowing patients to get their medication in one to two days.

"Combining specialty pharmacy team's clinical and operational expertise with RxLightning's end-to-end digital platform that connects prescribers, manufacturers, hubs, payers and foundations, is a win-win situation for our patients, prescribers and the specialty pharmacy ecosystem," Vinay Sawant, executive director of YNHHS system pharmacy services.