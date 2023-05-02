Virginia health system taps new electronic referral partner

Arlington, Va.-based VHC Health has partnered with healthcare collaboration software company Unite Us.

Unite Us is an electronic network that allows providers to send patient referrals and track patient outcomes. The software integrates directly into the hospital's Epic EHR system, according to a May 2 Unite Us news release.

"The need for collaboration across health care and wellness services has never been greater, and we are grateful to be partnering with Unite Us to help better establish a holistic level of care when it comes to providing for our patients both inside and outside of our facility walls," James Meenan, associate vice president of population Health at VHC Health, said in the news release.