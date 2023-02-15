To optimize digital care, follow Kaiser, Mayo, One Medical, AMA says

To realize the full potential of digital health, hospitals and health systems must implement "simple, patient- and provider-centric technology platforms and care models," according to a new report from the American Medical Association.

The AMA cited Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente as a health system that has done that effectively. It also pointed to Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's OB Nest program and how hybrid care company One Medical notifies its providers when their senior patients are admitted to the hospital or emergency room.

Here are six pillars for optimizing digitally enabled care, according to the Feb. 13 report, which was based on interviews with more than 40 leaders from organizations including health systems, digital health companies and health plans:

1. Build for patients, physicians and clinicians.

2. Design with an equity lens.

3. Recenter care on the patient-physician relationship.

4. Improve and adopt payment models that encourage high-value care.

5. Create technologies and policies that reduce fragmentation.

6. Scale evidence-based models quickly.