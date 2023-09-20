Teladoc adds former Tenet exec to board

Virtual care company Teladoc Health named Eric Evans, the current CEO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners and former president of hospital operations at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, to its board of directors.

Mr. Evans joined the board after the retirement of Sen. William Frist, MD, earlier this year. Mr. Evans served at Tenet Healthcare from 2015 to 2018 and at Surgery Partners from 2019 to the present day, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"It's a privilege to join the Teladoc Health board of directors and to share my nearly two decades of experience in the integrated healthcare arena," Mr. Evans said in a Sept. 20 Teladoc news release. "I've admired Teladoc Health for years and witnessed firsthand the ways in which the company has reinvented healthcare delivery for millions of employers, health plans, governments, and individuals."