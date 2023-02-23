Moffitt Cancer Center rolls out virtual care platform

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center is partnering with Memora Health to allow Moffitt clinicians to use the company's virtual care platform.

Memora's platform provides two-way communication capabilities for patients to connect with clinicians 24/7, according to a Feb. 23 Memora news release shared with Becker's.

"Memora Health offers Moffitt Cancer Center a unique opportunity to utilize our clinical expertise and reach for driving high-touch, patient-centric care," Moffitt Chief Digital Officer Edmondo Robinson, MD, said in the release. "This innovative partnership will improve oncology care across a broader audience of providers and allow Moffitt to utilize the care programs to improve care for the patients we serve."