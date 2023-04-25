MetroHealth developing digital pain management platform

Cleveland-based MetroHealth System is partnering with wellness company Fern Health to develop virtual pain management programs that can be integrated into EHRs and clinical workflows.

Under the partnership, MetroHealth and Fern Health will work together to build the infrastructure needed to deploy and scale the virtual programs in a clinical setting, according to an April 24 press release from MetroHealth System.

MetroHealth will then test the programs in a provider setting to ensure they are effective.

The aim is to have the virtual pain management programs assist patients in addition to traditional pain management plans.