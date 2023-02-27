Mass General, Sonde partner on remote monitoring study

Health technology company Sonde Health and Boston-based Mass General Brigham were selected by the Massachusetts Artificial Intelligence and Technology Center for Connected Care in Aging and Alzheimer's Disease to lead a pilot study on remote detection of vocal biomarkers and the detection of cognitive impairments.

The project is part of a $1.7 million National Institutes of Health grant to study the use of AI for in-home care. The project will enroll 50 adults from Mass General's Frontotemporal Disorders Unit, according to a Feb. 27 Sonde news release.

Participants will record audio samples from cognitive assessments. The voice recording will then be analyzed for signs of cognitive impairment.

"As the population of older adults continues to grow, there is a critical need for remote monitoring technologies that can detect cognitive impairment early and accurately," Deepak Ganesan, PhD, director of the MassAITC, said. "By supporting a study that combines Sonde Health's vocal biomarker technology and Massachusetts General Hospital's expertise in clinical dementia research, we believe we're one step closer to developing the tools and resources needed to elevate aging-in-place care models."