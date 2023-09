Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, has backed a $31 million funding round for Vivante Health, a digestive health company.

The new funding will go toward Vivante Health's technology upgrades aimed at predicting the onset and progression of GI conditions, according to a Sept. 20 news release from Vivante.

The funding round brings the company's total capital to $47 million.