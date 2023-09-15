Humana chair backs funding round for healthcare AI company

Chair of Humana Kurt Hilzinger backed a $5 million seed funding round for Carenostics, a healthcare artificial intelligence startup that focuses on diagnosing chronic disease.

Carenostics is deployed within a system's EHR and identifies chronic disease patients. The tool then alerts clinicians within their current workflows. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health has used the tool to identify up to three times more chronic kidney disease patients, according to a Sept. 14 news release.

Along with participating in the round, Mr. Hilzinger joined the company's advisory board. Venture capital firm M13 led the financing round.