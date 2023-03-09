Hartford HealthCare CIO joins board of IoT company

Joel Vengco, senior vice president and chief information and digital officer at Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare, has been named to a healthcare advisory board for Internet of Things company Digi International.

"The healthcare sector's digital transformation is constantly opening new doors to impactful therapeutic outcomes and operational efficiency," Mr. Vengco said in a March 8 company news release. "It's critical for industry leaders to establish open lines of communication and create opportunities for cross-sector collaboration."

He joins three other hospital and health system leaders who were appointed to Digi's SmartSense Healthcare Advisory Board in August. They are: