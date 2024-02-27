Former Froedtert Health digital chief launches startup

The former digital chief of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health has launched a startup with 16 health systems as founding partners.

Mike Anderes, who served as Froedtert's chief innovation and digital officer until last year, co-founded Vale Health, an online marketplace introduced Feb. 26 that helps health systems vet digital health solutions. Froedtert was the inaugural system to go live with the platform.

"We believe we are the first to really combine evidence-based wellness products, apps, and education with direct links to the clinical services of high-quality healthcare providers into one experience," Mr. Anderes wrote Feb. 26 on LinkedIn. "Now, people can have a trusted wellness marketplace linked to their trusted provider for their total health-and-wellness needs."

Vale Health, where Mr. Anderes serves as president, is focusing on sleep as its first wellness category. He was also previously president of Froedtert's venture capital and digital health arm, Inception Health.

The startup's other founding health system partners include Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System; New Orleans-based Ochsner Health; Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health; Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health; Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare; Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine; Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare; Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth; Kansas City, Kan.-based University of Kansas Health System; Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health; Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network; Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health; Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network; Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health; and Renton, Wash.-based Providence.