Former Cleveland Clinic section head joins digital radiology company

Scott Flamm, MD, the former section head of cardiovascular imaging at the Cleveland Clinic, is joining the digital radiologist connection platform DocPanel to lead the company's cardiac imaging department.

In his new role, providers will be able to access Dr. Flamm's imaging support services through the DocPanel online platform, according to a May 1 DocPanel news release.

"DocPanel and I share a mutual mission to make subspecialized cardiac imaging routine care that can be accessed by all," Dr. Flamm said in the news release. "Joining DocPanel is an opportunity for me to harness all that I've learned over the years and transfer that knowledge and experience to facilities across the nation."