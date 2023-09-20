Former Allina chief integration officer to lead digital health company

About Healthcare, a digital health company that works to help health systems operate as one connected network, named Jonathan Shoemaker, former chief integration officer of Minneapolis-based Allina Health, as its CEO.

Mr. Shoemaker will begin his new role Sept. 25. Former CEO Angie Franks, who served the company for nearly 10 years, will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the company's board of directors, according to a Sept. 20 About news release.

Mr. Shoemaker served at Allina for 18 years, most recently as chief integration officer. The About platform is designed to make it easier for clinicians to move patients in and out of the acute care setting.

"Joining About represented an opportunity to improve many elements of healthcare delivery I am most passionate about – business processes, mission, and ultimately, ensuring people receive the right care as soon as possible," Mr. Shoemaker said. "The opportunity to leverage my skills and experience to drive organizational growth and using technology to transform operations at not just one health system but many healthcare institutions around the country is what truly excites me about this leadership role."