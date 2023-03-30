Digital health execs wary of economy, look forward to telehealth smart homes, face scans

Digital health executives are wary of the economy amid declining valuations but look forward to innovations such as telehealth smart homes and face scans, Politico reported March 30.

Sector leaders who presented at the ViVE conference March 26-29 in Nashville, Tenn., said they expect a challenging year ahead with industry consolidations and fears stemming from the collapse of venture capital-heavy Silicon Valley Bank, according to the story.

"Over time, values swing one way or the other. But we tend to settle in the middle," 7wireVentures managing partner Lee Shapiro said at the conference, according to Politico. "They’ve swung too low. We had been too high. Hopefully, we'll reach that happy medium."

But the executives said they were excited about the future of virtual care and remote patient monitoring, which could include smart homes with sensors to detect health conditions and telehealth face scans to gauge vital signs and predict disease.