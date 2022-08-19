Digital health company Thirty Madison lays off 10% of staff

Thirty Madison, a company that treats patients for a variety of chronic conditions through telehealth and its proprietary medications, has reduced its workforce by 10 percent, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The spokesperson didn't comment further or identify the number of employees affected. The company's LinkedIn page says it has between 501 and 1,000 staffers.

Thirty Madison has raised more than $209 million to date, according to Crunchbase, from funders including Johnson & Johnson Ventures. In 2021, the startup reached unicorn status and hired several former executives from large tech players.

The company also reportedly laid off 24 employees in May.