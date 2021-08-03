5 key updates on the telehealth market

Listen
Telehealth investment reached $5 billion — a record high — in the second quarter of 2021, according to a report released July 29 by tech market analytics firm CB Insights.
For its State of Telehealth Q2 '21 Report, CB Insights examined telehealth market trends and digital technology adoption among healthcare providers. Below are five of the report's notable findings:
- Global investment in telehealth grew 17 percent quarter over quarter and 169 percent year over year in the second quarter of 2021. There were 163 telehealth investment deals during this quarter.
- So far in 2021, early stage deals are tracking at a historical low while late-stage deals track at a high, suggesting the telehealth market is maturing.
- Six telehealth companies achieved unicorn status during the second quarter of 2021, meaning the company reached a valuation of $1 billion or more. The companies were Noom, KRY, Cerebral, LetsGetChecked, Thirty Madison and Capsule. Globally, there are 27 telehealth unicorns valued in aggregate at $55B.
- Based on the number of telehealth investments made between the third quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2021, the five most active venture-capital investors for telehealth are: General Catalyst, Optum Ventures, Oak HC/FT Partners, Khosla Ventures and Founders Fund.
- Deals for teletherapy, coaching and care management made up 37 percent of all telehealth investments in the second quarter of 2021.