Covenant Health using digital interventions to help increase breast cancer screening

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health partnered with digital health company Lirio to use digital interventions to increase mammography screenings.

The health system will use Lirio's Precision Nudging solution to personalize digital interventions, according to an Oct. 26 press release from Lirio. The interventions are designed to help patients overcome barriers to getting breast cancer screenings.

"One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and early detection significantly improves the chances of effectively treating it," said Mandy Halford, MD, senior vice president and chief medical informatics officer of Covenant Health. "We are excited to partner with Lirio to leverage their [artificial intelligence]-powered personalization engine to influence people's health behaviors and improve health outcomes across the continuum of care."