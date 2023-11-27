CommonSpirit, Providence, Atrium: 6 new Big Tech partnerships

Big health systems continue to look to Big Tech to help enable their digital transformations in areas such as healthcare artificial intelligence. Here are six of those collaborations Becker's reported on in the past month.

1. Inception Health, the innovation arm of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health, joined GV (Google Ventures) in a $4 million funding round Nov. 14 to launch Layer Health, an AI startup that aims to organize healthcare data.

2. Amazon's One Medical partnered Nov. 14 with Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health to refer its primary care patients to specialists from the health system.

3. AI is analyzing mammograms to predict disease earlier at Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, with imaging a big part of the health system's recent AI partnership with Microsoft, DukeMed Alumni News reported Nov. 13.

4. A group of clinicians, informaticists and AI specialists at Renton, Wash.-based Providence collaborated to create ProvARIA to organize inbox messages based on content and urgency, Microsoft said Nov. 10. The natural language engine is built on OpenAI's GPT architecture and operates within Providence's Microsoft Azure cloud.

5. Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, and Amazon's One Medical partnered Nov. 9 so the health system's specialists will get referrals from the tech company's primary care patients.

6. The chief executives of Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet touted their health system partnerships with Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine and Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health in their Oct. 24 earnings calls.