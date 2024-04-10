Cedars-Sinai expands virtual primary care app

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai expanded its virtual primary care app April 10.

Cedars-Sinai Connect will now be available to children aged 3 to 17 (via their parents) as well as Spanish-speaking patients.

"Cedars-Sinai Connect has already helped thousands of new and existing patients easily access the high-quality care for which Cedars-Sinai is known, from home," said Jill Martin, executive vice president of Cedars-Sinai Medical Network, in an April 10 news release. "The platform is helping us extend that opportunity to even more people throughout California who are coming to Cedars-Sinai for convenient acute or chronic care."

Since launching in fall 2023, the app has provided over 10,500 virtual visits to more than 8,000 patients throughout California. The platform uses artificial intelligence from digital company K Health to automate administrative tasks for the virtual clinicians.