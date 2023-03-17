'We did not meet the request of the ransom,' hospital CEO says

Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital did not accommodate hackers' demands during a recent ransomware attack, The Dispatch reported.

"If the question is did we meet the request of the ransom, we did not meet the request of the ransom," hospital President and CEO Don Owrey said at a town hall meeting, according to the March 16 story. He said he couldn't share further details because of the active criminal investigation.

Mr. Owrey also said Atlantic General's EHR, which was hosted off-premises, was not breached, the Ocean City, Md., newspaper reported. The hospital is working with investigators to determine exactly what was.

"We're wrapping that process up with our consultants," he said, according to the story. "We're 100 percent confident that access to electronic health records did not happen."

The Jan. 29 ransomware attack shut down Atlantic General's outpatient imaging, walk-in lab and pharmacy services, but the hospital was able to keep its emergency department and operating room open.