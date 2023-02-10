Maryland hospital continues to treat ER patients, perform elective surgeries during ransomware attack

IT systems are still down at Berlin, Md.-based Atlantic General Hospital following a Jan. 29 ransomware attack, Ocean City (Md.) Today reported.

The hospital has continued to treat patients in the emergency room and perform elective surgeries during the cyberattack, according to the Feb. 9 story. Pharmacy services have recently been restored, though outpatient imaging and walk-in lab services remain closed.

"Please know that we will make every effort to continue to communicate with our partners regarding the progress of our response to this event and will provide updates as they are available," a hospital spokesperson told the news outlet. "Because we are currently devoting all available resources to the restoration efforts and the investigation is ongoing, we do not have additional information at this time."