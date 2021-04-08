Trinity Health reports 580,000 affected by Accellion data breach, bringing total to 3.3 million

There are 586,869 patients confirmed to be affected by a data breach at Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, according to HHS' data breach portal.

The health system recently reported that hackers downloaded patient files that were hosted on Accellion's file transfer platform.

The data breach is part of a nationwide attack on Accellion that has affected at least seven other healthcare organizations. The number of victims in this breach also brings the current tally of victims affected to nearly 3.38 million.

Becker's Hospital Review reached out to Trinity Health and will update the story with any additional news.

