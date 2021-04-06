Accellion data breach strikes more than 2.7 million victims nationwide

At least seven healthcare organizations have confirmed they were affected in the nationwide data breach of file transfer vendor Accellion.

With only four organizations' numbers of affected individuals posted on HHS' data breach portal, there are 2,788,576 reported victims.

Here are the organizations that have reported Accellion-related data breaches so far, ranked by the number of individuals affected:

Kroger Pharmacy: 1,474,284

Health Net: 1,236,902

Trillium Health Plan: 50,000

Arizona Complete Health: 27,390

Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.): Unknown

The University of Miami Health (Coral Gables, Fla.): Unknown

Centene Corp. (Parent company to other insurers): Unknown

