Accellion data breach strikes more than 2.7 million victims nationwide
At least seven healthcare organizations have confirmed they were affected in the nationwide data breach of file transfer vendor Accellion.
With only four organizations' numbers of affected individuals posted on HHS' data breach portal, there are 2,788,576 reported victims.
Here are the organizations that have reported Accellion-related data breaches so far, ranked by the number of individuals affected:
Kroger Pharmacy: 1,474,284
Health Net: 1,236,902
Trillium Health Plan: 50,000
Arizona Complete Health: 27,390
Stanford Medicine (Palo Alto, Calif.): Unknown
The University of Miami Health (Coral Gables, Fla.): Unknown
Centene Corp. (Parent company to other insurers): Unknown
