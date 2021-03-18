Ransomware attack exposes 27,000+ Arizona health plan members' data for 2.5 weeks

Tempe-based health insurer Arizona Complete Health recently began notifying more than 27,000 members that their personal health information was accessed by hackers throughout the month of January.

Arizona Complete Health learned Jan. 25 that its cloud data vendor Accellion was hit by the ransomware attack, which affected the payer's files stored with Accellion. Arizona Complete Health uses the vendor to exchange members' health records with providers.

Arizona Complete Health reported the breach to HHS on March 2 as affecting 27,390 individuals.

The health insurer said hackers broke into Accellion's system and were able to view or save Arizona Complete Health's files on the server between Jan. 7 and Jan. 25. Member information exposed by the incident included addresses, birth dates, insurance ID numbers and medical conditions.

Arizona Complete Health has stopped using Accellion's file exchange services and removed all its data files from their system. The health insurer is also offering one year of free credit monitoring to affected members.

