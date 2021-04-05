Hackers claim they stole Stanford Medicine data, posted info online: 4 things to know

Stanford University is investigating claims that hackers stole personal data from its medical school and published the information online, according to an April 1 Mercury News report.

Four things to know:

1. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based medical school said it is determining whether any individuals' personal information was exposed by the incident.

2. The alleged theft is part of a larger, nationwide hack on Accellion, a data file transfer services provider, from January 2021. Healthcare insurer Centene, Kroger pharmacy and Arizona Complete Health also reported being affected by the incident.

3. The hackers claim to have stolen Stanford Medicine's data and published links to download the information online, according to the report.

4. Accellion said its service was attacked once in December and again in January, and that all known vulnerabilities have been patched. However, the service is set to shut down by April 30.

