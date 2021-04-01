Trillium Health Plan added to tally of healthcare organizations hit by Accellion data breach

The addition of Trillium Community Health Plan has raised the tally to five healthcare-related organizations that have been affected by the data breach of file transfer vendor Accellion.

In a news release, Accellion said that on Jan. 25, Trillium was informed that Accellion was a victim of a cyberattack. Trillium used Accellion to exchange files with health providers and other people that support its operations.



Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 25, an unauthorized party was able to view or save Trillium's files stored by Accellion.

There were 50,000 medical records affected. Data compromised may include addresses, birthdates, health insurance information and more.





Other healthcare organizations that were affected by Accellion's data breach include Coral Gables, Fla.-based the University of Miami Health, Kroger pharmacies, the health insurer Centene and Arizona Complete Health plan.

