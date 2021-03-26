University of Miami Health patient info compromised in ransomware attack

University of Miami is investigating a data breach that may have exposed the information of patients belonging to the Coral Gables, Fla.-based university's health system, according to a March 26 South Florida Sun Sentinel report.

The breach is part of a nationwide hack on Accellion, a data file transfer services provider, from earlier this year. Healthcare insurer Centene, Kroger pharmacy and Arizona Complete Health plan have all also reported being affected by the incident.

Hackers accessed patient information from UHealth, according to the university's website. After discovering the breach, University of Miami launched an investigation, which is ongoing.

"Based on our investigation to date, the incident was limited to the Accellion server used for secure file transfers and did not compromise other University of Miami systems or affect outside systems linked to the University of Miami’s network," the university said in the statement.

