The 10 healthcare organizations most affected by cyberattacks in 2020

So far in 2020, 412 healthcare organizations reported to HHS a collective total of 20,659,038 individuals being affected by data breaches.

Of the 10 healthcare organizations that reported the most patients affected, six were victims of the security breach at Blackbaud, a company that stores donor information for organizations including health systems. The company experienced a systems breach between Feb. 7 and May 20, and it began notifying organizations of the breach in July.

Here are the 10 organizations that reported the largest totals of patients affected by data breaches so far in 2020:

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 3,320,726 individuals affected



Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): 1,045,270 individuals affected



Magellan Health (Phoenix): 1,013,956 individuals affected



Northern Light Health (Brewer, Maine): 657,392 individuals affected



Health Share of Oregon (Portland): 654,362 individuals affected



Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Tampa): 640,000 individuals affected



Elkhart (Ind.) Emergency Physicians: 550,000 individuals affected



Saint Luke's Foundation (Kansas City, Mo.): 360,212 individuals affected



NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.): 348,746 individuals affected



SCL Health-Colorado (Broomfield): 343,493 individuals affected

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.