Tampa General faces 3 data breach lawsuits

Tampa (Fla.) General is facing three lawsuits for a May 31 data breach that affected 1.2 million patients, Florida Record reported Aug. 22.

Three proposed federal class-action lawsuits have been filed against the health system in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. The lawsuits allege that Tampa General was negligent in protecting patients' health information from a ransomware attack.

The breach affected 1.2 million patients and compromised protected health information such as Social Security numbers, names, addresses, phone numbers, health insurance information and some treatment information.

The plaintiffs are seeking declaratory and injunctive relief and compensatory, punitive and nominal damages.

Tampa General reported the incident to HHS on July 28, according to the publication.