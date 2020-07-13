Seattle Children's hacking attempts doubled in March, targeting info of newborns and children who die at hospitals

Cybercriminals have increased their attacks on healthcare providers since the pandemic began, and USA Today reported additional focus on children's hospitals.

Hackers that gain access to medical records can use the information to commit insurance fraud, get prescriptions and commit identity theft. Children's health records are even more valuable because the hackers aren't often caught and they can use the child's information for 18 years.



The report notes hackers target medical records for newborns, toddlers and children who die at the hospital to steal their identities. Seattle Children's reported hacking attempts doubled in March. In particular, the number of phishing emails trying to trick employees into clicking on malicious links has increased.



Seattle Children's chief information security officer Gary Gooden told USA Today that hospitals "have to constantly pivot and stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology and practices."



More articles on cybersecurity:

Hacker infects Houston billing company systems with malware, exposes info of 274,837 patients, plan members

Microsoft sues to halt COVID-19 hackers

California health system reports 4 employee emails hacked since April





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.