Hacker infects Houston billing company systems with malware, exposes info of 274,837 patients, plan members

Houston-based Benefit Recovery Specialists, which provides billing and collection services to healthcare providers and payers, recently began notifying 274,837 patients and health plan members of a malware attack that compromised their protected health information.

BRSI discovered the cyberattack on April 30 and launched an investigation, which found that an unauthorized user accessed BRSI's systems using employee credentials and deployed malware. The hacker had access to certain BRSI customer files containing personal information between April 20-30.

Personal information impacted by the malware attack includes names, dates of birth, policy identification numbers, provider names and, for a small number of individuals, Social Security numbers.

BRSI began notifying affected individuals June 2 and reported the incident on June 26 to HHS as affecting 274,837 individuals.

