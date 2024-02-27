Ransomware group behind Lurie Children's hack seeks $3.4M

A ransomware gang that has targeted the healthcare sector has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and is attempting to sell its data for $3.4 million, The Record reported Feb. 27.

The Rhysida ransomware group has listed Lurie Children's on its extortion site on the dark web and is trying to offload the stolen data for 60 bitcoins, or just over $3.4 million, according to the story.

Lurie Children's IT and phone systems have been down since Jan. 31 because of the cyberattack, causing the hospital to switch to paper records and delay and cancel appointments for some patients.

HHS warned in August that Rhysida, named after a type of centipede, was targeting the healthcare industry. The group has also taken credit for hacks on Culver City, Calif.-based Prospect Medical Holdings and Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System.

Lurie Children's didn't immediately respond to a request from Becker's for comment. The FBI, which is assisting with the investigation, told Becker's it had no update.