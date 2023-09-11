Ransomware group claims responsibility for 2 hospital cyberattacks

Rhysida ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the cyberattacks on Culver City, Calif.-based Prospect Medical Holdings and Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System, Security Affairs reported Sept. 10.

On Aug. 24, the ransomware group began auctioning off the Social Security numbers, passport information and health data of more than 500,000 patients and employees from Prospect Medical.

The group has now allegedly claimed responsibility for an Aug. 21 cyberattack on The Singing River Health System, which runs 3 hospitals and 10 clinics.

The attack forced Singing River to take its systems offline.